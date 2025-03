Photo: KTW file

The Federation of Canadian Artists Thompson-Nicola-Shuswap chapter will host its annual spring art show next month.

This will be the 18th iteration of the Spring Into Art Show.

It will run between April 8 and April 19 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 Seymour St. West. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays during that period.

Art submissions are being accepted until March 17.