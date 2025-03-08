Local golf courses opening, preparing for busy season

Golf season is getting back in swing, and some Kamloops courses have already opened up while others are waiting on warmer weather.
Here is the opening information for Kamloops-area golf courses:
Bighorn Golf & Country Club: The course opens Wednesday, March 12, and the kiosk opens on March 22. Located at 1000 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun Rivers.
The Dunes at Kamloops: The driving range opens on Saturday, March 8, but the course opening is still weather dependent. Located at 652 Dunes Dr. in Westsyde.
Kamloops Golf & Country Club: The driving range opens on Saturday, March 8, with the course opening on March 15 — depending on the weather. Located at 3125 Tranquille Rd., just past Kamloops Airport.
Eaglepoint Golf Resort: Both the driving range and course opened Friday, March 7. Located at 8888 Barnhartvale Rd.
Greentee Country Club Tobiano: Aiming for a late-March opening, but will confirm the exact date in the coming weeks. Located at 38 Holloway Dr. in Tobiano.
Mount Paul Golf Course and Driving Range: The golf course and driving range are open. Golfers are using temporary tee boxes and greens until conditions improve. Located at 615 Mt Paul Way.
Rivershore Golf Links: No opening date currently sey, but they are hoping to open in mid-March. Located at 330 Rivershore Dr.