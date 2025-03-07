Collision in busy downtown intersection snarls traffic, knocks light standard to ground

Photo: Tim Petruk Police on scene following a collision Friday morning at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street in downtown Kamloops.

Two lanes of traffic on Columbia Street are closed on Friday morning in downtown Kamloops after a multi-vehicle collision knocked a traffic light standard to the ground.

The fallen light standard was blocking both westbound lanes on Columbia Street at Sixth Avenue as of 8:30 a.m. Southbound traffic on Sixth Avenue is also impacted.

A witness told Castanet the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m.

At least two vehicles — a car and a pickup truck — appear to have been involved. There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the collision.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for additional information and this story will be updated if more becomes known.