Former Kamloops RCMP officer who had extramarital affair while on duty will not have punishment reviewed

Photo: KTW file

A former Kamloops Mountie who lied to his superiors about where he was while carrying out an on-duty extramarital affair has had his application for a judicial review dismissed.

Ashley Goodyer's case was tossed in a decision issued Feb. 28 in federal court. He sought to set aside a ruling former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki made in 2022 dismissing his appeal of a sanction imposed for his misconduct.

Goodyer was ordered to resign from the force and to forfeit 20 days of pay after it was determined he violated the RCMP’s code of conduct in 2016 by failing to carry out orders and lying about his whereabouts while on the clock.

Goodyer carried out an affair between June and November of 2016 while a constable with at the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

In 2016, Goodyer's fellow Mounties noticed his cruiser parked outside his mistress’ house in a neighbourhood he was not supposed to be patrolling.

Goodyer was subsequently ordered by then-detachment commander Supt. Brad Mueller not to attend his mistress’ residence while on the job. Mueller told Goodyer his presence at her home while on duty in those circumstances “might bring the reputation off the RCMP into disrepute.”

Goodyer claimed the affair ended in September 2016, but in November that year requested and received permission to attend a birthday party for a short period, while on duty, for one of his wife’s friends. Police later learned Goodyer never attended a birthday party, but instead attended his mistress’ residence.

When a superior met with Goodyer to ask him, he lied and said he attended the birthday party.

When confronted with the prospect of an RCMP code of conduct investigator calling his wife to determine whether there ever was a birthday party, Goodyer confessed.

He was temporarily reassigned for his misconduct in January of 2017 and suspended with pay later that year.

In 2018, an RCMP adjudication board determined Goodyer breached the code of conduct. That finding led to an order to resign and to give up 20 days of pay.

He appealed the decision to the RCMP commissioner, who dismissed the appeal in May of 2022.

Goodyer filed his application for judicial review a month later. The Federal Court hearing did not take place until last summer, and the decision from Judge Elizabeth Heneghan came down last week.

The appeal claimed the board erred in its imposing 20-days pay cut in addition to dismissal and erred in procedural fairness, by not holding a hearing on conduct measures, and failed in its assessment of mitigating and aggravating factors of the case.

Heneghan dismissed all of Goodyer's claims.

"The applicant has failed to show any basis for judicial intervention and this application for judicial review will be dismissed," she wrote in her decision.