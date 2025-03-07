Kamloops council code of conduct complaint alleges conflict of interest due to lawsuit

Photo: Castanet

Another code of conduct complaint has been filed at Kamloops city hall, this one alleging a member of council voted on a matter involving a member of the public despite having launched a lawsuit against that individual.

It marks the 23rd such complaint filed since the code of conduct bylaw was adopted in May of 2023.

According to a summary document from the city, the complaint was filed in January by an unnamed member of council.

“The complainant alleged the respondent contravened the conflict of interest rules contained in the Community Charter when the respondent participated in and voted on a matter involving a member of the public whom the respondent is suing,” the document reads.

Investigation fees for the complaint so far have added up to $1,907.46.

The respondent and the member of the public are not named in the city document, but Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson launched a lawsuit last summer against developer Joshua Knaak.

Hamer-Jackson has alleged Knaak defamed him in a 2023 incident at the Blue Grotto, claiming the developer accused the mayor of groping his wife at a downtown bar.

When asked to confirm whether the latest code of conduct complaint was filed against him, Hamer-Jackson was coy.

“You're going to have to assume,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he might once again be accused of disclosing confidential information if he confirmed he was the subject of the complaint.

“I can tell you one thing, there sure hasn't been very many code of conduct complaints against anybody else in this council,” he said.

In September, the mayor tried to postpone a vote on a rezoning application related to a Sagebrush daycare because the property had ties to Knaak. When that failed, he recused himself from the vote over a conflict of interest.

In November, the mayor left council chambers amid a discussion over the Pathways shelter on Tranquille Road because the property is owned by Knaak’s company, Arpa Investments.

At the time, Hamer-Jackson was told he was required under the Community Charter to seek a legal opinion before re-engaging in discussions or votes in matters pertaining to Knaak.

In late November, when the time came to decide on a temporary use permit allowing the Tranquille shelter, Hamer-Jackson said he had received legal advice that he was not in conflict and remained in the room for the vote.

The question of conflict came up again during a Feb. 25 council meeting when Coun. Katie Neustaeter brought forward a motion in relation to the Sagebrush daycare.

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, cut in to ask Hamer-Jackson if he felt he was in conflict.

“I already got legal advice,” Hamer-Jackson interrupted. “I’ve told you that, and I don’t want to continue to repeat to tell you that. I got legal advice.”

The mayor told Castanet Kamloops when it comes to votes relating to Knaak or his company, he stands behind his decision to participate.

“I don't vote for personal things,” he said. “I have no problem with voting, and I will vote for the community, not for any personal thing.”