Kamloops police arrest suspect after teen injured in late night stabbing at McArthur Island Park

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say they've arrested a suspect in a stabbing that sent a drunk teenager to the hospital Wednesday night.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to McArthur Island Park at about 10:20 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Mounties discovered an intoxicated teenager with non-life threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound. Police said the youth was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“While police were tending to the victim, another officer located a suspect in her 20s and arrested her,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“She was held in cells until sober, then released with a court date and conditions.”

Police said charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment process.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Mounties also made an arrest in a second, unrelated stabbing on Tuesday night in Valleyview.