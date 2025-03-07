Sun Peaks Resort preparing for influx of spring break skiers

Photo: KTW file

Fresh snowfall and a series of events has Sun Peaks Resort gearing up for thousands of expected visitors.

“After a recent warming trend, temperatures are now dipping back down and it’s still very much winter in the mountains,” the resort said.

In the lead up to spring break, the resort will be holding a series of events.

On Saturday, the resort will be hosting its Junior Ladies Patrol Day which it says will empower young girls to find confidence and their potential in a ski patrol career.

On the same day, a Stunt’n’Stroll Village Rail Jam will return after a several-year hiatus. The event is open to intermediate freestyle skiers and riders over the age of 12 and is sponsored by Elevation, Jardines and McSporties ski and board shops.

Masterclass — A Taste of New Orleans will be held on Monday, March 10, and the resort says the event will showcase the “unique talents and personal experiences of our culinary team” at the Sun Peaks Grant Hotel.

On March 19, a Harvest Table Wine Dinner will feature the wines from Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver and will be paired with a three-course dinner.

The resort says it plans to announce a “new spring festival concept” next week.