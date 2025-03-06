Structure fire sending smoke and flames into sky east of Kamloops

Photo: Samantha Hoogstins A structure fire burns on East Shuswap Road across from Dallas on Thursday, March 6.

UPDATE: 6:24 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is trying to determine how best to fight a fire on a rural property along East Shuswap Road that is outside all fire protection jurisdictions.

"We're trying to determine how we get service out there, if we can," Scott Hildebrand, TNRD chief administrative officer, told Castanet Kamloops.

He said no one from the TNRD is on scene, but he's been in touch with the property owners who are trying to fight the fire. Hildebrand has also spoken with the RCMP who are on scene and have East Shuswap Road blocked off.

DriveBC is reporting that a road closure is in effect between Harper Ranch Road and Highway 5.

Hildebrand said he's heard a large outbuilding caught fire Thursday afternoon on the property after an explosion was heard. He said an adjacent house is now fully engulfed in flames, and the TNRD is trying to decide if neighbours need to be evacuated.

"It's one of those weird situations where people choose to build or buy in areas that don't have fire service, and we're stuck trying to determine what the best thing to do is and make sure everyone's safe," Hildebrand said.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called in to to assist with a structure fire in the 1700-block of East Shuswap Road, but has no further in formation at this time.

ORIGINAL: 5:53 p.m.

A structure fire along East Shuswap Road is sending a large black plume of smoke into the air on Thursday evening, but Kamloops Fire Rescue crews are not responding because it's outside city limits.

Photos of the fire sent to Castanet show orange flames coming from a building across the South Thompson River from the Kipp Road area in Dallas. The fire is believed to have started shortly after 5 p.m.

The fire is burning outside the KFR service boundary, Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc confirmed to Castanet Kamloops.

Do you know what's happening, or do you have photos or video? Email [email protected]