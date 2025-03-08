Kamloops and District Labour Council urges unions, members to buy Canadian amid tariff threat

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Kamloops and District Labour Council is urging its affiliate unions and members to buy Canadian-made products in the face of U.S. tariff threats.

In a news release, the KDLC said it has sent a formal letter to all of its affiliates “emphasizing the critical importance of supporting Canadian businesses and workers during this time of economic uncertainty.”

KDLC said the tariffs pose a direct threat to Canadian jobs and businesses, making it important for unions, businesses and individuals to keep money within Canada.

By doing so, KDLC says a ripple effect will be create to help local businesses, create local jobs and mitigate the economic fallout.

“We know from experience that tariffs like these only hurt working people,” said KDLC president Lois Rugg.

“The best way to protect Canadian workers is to commit to buying Canadian whenever possible. Every dollar spent in Canada strengthens our economy, supports good union jobs, and ensures a stable future for our communities.”

The KDLC is calling for its affiliates to prioritize Canadian-made products for office supplies, equipment and services, supporting local provincial manufacturers, encouraging employers to source Canadian materials and to advocate for policies that promote Canadian industry and fair trade practices.

"This is a crucial moment for Canadian workers and businesses," Rugg said.

"We urge all unions, businesses, and individuals to take a stand. Now is the time to protect our jobs, our industries, and our future by making a conscious decision to buy Canadian."