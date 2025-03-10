More than a year in prison for Kamloops man who burgled home while residents slept

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who burgled an Upper Sahali home while its residents slept has been ordered to spend 16 months in prison.

Jason Corey Iverson, 44, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to charges of break and enter to a dwelling house, theft of a motor vehicle, breach of undertaking and two counts of using a stolen credit card.

On May 27, 2024, Iverson gained entry to a home in the 500-block of Robson Drive. He got in by first breaking into a vehicle outside and stealing a garage door opener.

“He opened the garage, came into the house, took a purse and the car fob for a vehicle that was parked inside the garage, and he took that vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said in court.

“That vehicle was seen at multiple gas stations around town, where Mr. Iverson could be seen on video exiting the vehicle and using the cards that were taken from the purse inside the house to make purchases.”

One of the using a stolen credit card charges to which Iverson pleaded guilty stemmed from a separate incident in March of last year, when he was arrested for causing a disturbance in the lobby of a bank and found to have a number of stolen credit cards in his possession.

Tessmann said Iverson has a history of burglary, with three previous convictions for break and enter.

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said Iverson has been homeless for the last five years, living in shelters. Iverson is also schizophrenic, which Komarynsky said drives some of his offending.

Provincial court Judge Clarke Burnett sentenced Iverson to 16 months in prison, to be followed by 18 months of probation.

Once he is given credit for time served, he will have about two months remaining on his jail sentence.