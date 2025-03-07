Kamloops Mounties need help identifying suspect after shoplifter walks away with $1,000 worth of items

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect after a theft from a Hillside Way business.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect after a business reported that a man allegedly fled the store with a shopping cart filled with more than $1,000 in merchandise.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said on Friday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m., police were called to a retail location on Hillside Way for the report of the theft.

“According to the report, a man allegedly filled a shopping cart with items, bypassed the cash register, then fled through the emergency exit,” Evelyn said.

“Since then, police have been unable to identify the man and are releasing photos captured of him to the public in order to help further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a white man, standing six feet tall, with a dark moustache and goatee. He is pictured wearing a dark hoodie and a toque.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.