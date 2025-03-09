TRU Day of Giving fundraising drive hauls more than $100K for student awards

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University’s annual Day of Giving more than doubled its goal this year, raking in $105,997 in a single day — and setting a new record in the process.

In a news release, TRU said this year’s event, held on Feb. 27, blew past its goal of $50,000 in half the usual time.

A total of 193 donors gave funds this year, including alumni, long-time individual supporters, organizations and new contributors.

The money primarily goes toward scholarships and bursaries for TRU students.

“I get emotional watching support pour in from the community knowing how critical those dollars are to provide financial support for university students,” said Kim Cassar Torreggiani, TRU's associate vice-president of advancement.

“It’s a day where, no matter how much you give, every little bit makes a difference. We raised over $100,000 in one day and thousands of those dollars came in single donations of $25, $50 or $100. It’s astounding what can happen when we come together.”

TRU students said the awards help them focus on their studies.

“Getting this award was a huge weight off my shoulders," said adventure studies student Paul DeLuca.

"It allowed me to focus on my studies instead of being focused on my finances and really gave me a chance to breathe and open up and feel comfortable and confident to focus on why I’m here."

Last year’s fundraiser brought in $81,591 over a 48-hour period.