SD73 hits pause on plan to put unqualified support workers in classrooms

The Kamloops-Thompson school district says a plan to put unqualified educational assistants into classrooms has been shelved as it discusses the situation with a local union.

As part of measures SD73 planned to implement to avoid cost overruns in the wake of a $2-million accounting error, the district said it would hire “responsible adults” to cover Certified Education Assistant absences.

When it was announced, CUPE 3500, which represents more than 900 school support workers in the district, called the plan "an attack" on qualified workers and a threat to quality student supports.

SD73 said it has put the plan on pause and established a committee with members of the school district and CEAs.

“The district and board met with CUPE executives on Jan. 24, 2025, and acknowledged that there were misunderstandings regarding the Responsible Adult decision and announcement earlier in January,” SD73 said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops.

“Through consultation with the CUPE committee, the board and district will revisit the responsible adult decision.”

CUPE said the plan doesn’t address the need for better working conditions and higher wages for CEAs, leading to recruitment and retention problems in the district — issues that have been raised for years.

Speaking with Castanet, CUPE 3500 President Dawn Armstrong said the union is still opposed to the plan, but appreciated that the district was willing to agree to forming the committee.

“We are cautiously optimistic, but we really want to help the employer understand how using responsible adults in the district to replace CEA absences won't benefit the children,” Armstrong said.

“Hopefully, with what this committee presents them, they'll be able to start addressing the issues that have been brought forward in the past.”

She said the ad hoc committee won’t continue indefinitely, but she hopes the work it does will lead to long-term solutions and results.

In January, superintendent Rhonda Nixon said the plan was necessary to fill SD73's CEA relief roster. She said about 30 to 40 per cent of CEA roles went unfilled on a typical day due to sick time or approved leave.

In its statement, SD73 said it was still experiencing a shortage of CEA staff, and it's continuing to work on strategies to address rising relief needs — which have doubled across the district in the last five years.

"The board and district are looking forward to listening and learning from CUPE employees about their needs in a district-CUPE committee, including how best to address hiring challenges and relief needs," the statement said.