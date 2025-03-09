Iconic play The Vagina Monologues hits Effie stage in support of immigrant women

Photo: Castanet

Two performances of iconic play The Vagina Monologues will be held at The Effie Theatre next week in support of women’s programming at Kamloops Immigrant Services.

The Thompson Nicola BC Association of Social Workers is hosting the performances, which will take place on March 14 and March 15.

“We are thrilled to host this event to raise funds for the WE Program, which plays a vital role in supporting the immigrant women in our community,” said Jennifer Friend, event co-ordinator and association board member.

“The Vagina Monologues will be an unforgettable night of empowerment and solidarity, and we invite everyone to join us in supporting this important cause.”

In a news release, the Thompson Nicola BCASW said the production, created by Eve Ensler, has been “a powerful voice” for women’s empowerment and sexual health for more than 20 years.

Performance attendees can also take part in a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Kamloops Immigrant Services’ WE Program, which provides support, education and advocacy for Kamloops-area immigrant and refugee women.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. A preshow will kick off at 7 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30.

Tickets are available for purchase online.