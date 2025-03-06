No serious injuries after concrete cave in at City Gardens tower construction site

Photo: Kelson Group This portion of a concrete pour on a parkade caved in Wednesday morning, causing some workers to fall in at the City Gardens site. No serious injuries were reported.

No one was seriously injured after a slab of concrete gave way and collapsed Wednesday at the City Gardens construction site in downtown Kamloops.

Kelson Group is building a pair of high rise towers and other townhomes in the 400-blocks between Battle and Nicola Street.

While pouring fresh concrete Wednesday atop a parkade structure at the north and of the property, the wet cement and rebar caved in, sending some workers plunging into the hole that formed as a result.

Jason Fawcett, Kelson Group president, said no one who fell in ended up hitting the ground below. He said the two or three workers were caught in the rebar and climbed out.

“They did fall a few feet, but the rebar caught [them] as the concrete went through the rebar onto the second floor of the parkade," he said.

Fawcett said everyone was reported safe and there was just one minor injury to a worker who hurt his knee. He said that worker went to the hospital to receive a precautionary X-ray.

“Apparently he's OK." he said. "[He] might take a couple days off work, but at this point it doesn't look like there's any injuries, and we're just very thankful for that."

The portion that caved in is the top of an underground parkade that will eventually be beneath a six-storey wood-frame apartment building, Fawcett said.

He said the incident will not impact overall timelines for construction of the project or anticipated move in dates for future residents.

“We're not planning on starting the wood frame building for a couple of years where this section happened, so it's not going to slow us down at all,” he said.

Fawcett said the reason for the collapse is still being investigated and the company is working with WorkSafeBC and engineering consultants.

“Why this one happened, we're not entirely sure," he said. "We've had a great record of safety and success on the project so far."

The hardened concrete from the collapse will likely take a few weeks to clean up.

Fawcett said most of the major City Gardens concrete pours are already finished, and he’s thankful no one was hurt in Wednesday's incident.