Province will allow B.C. universities financial flexibility 'where warranted' to deal with drop in international enrolment

Photo: Josh Dawson Students listen in on a lecture at Thompson Rivers University.

Thompson Rivers University and other beleaguered post-secondary institutions in B.C. could see some support from the provincial government as the sector combats plummeting international enrolment and declining revenues as a result of federal policy changes.

In a statement to Castanet, the ministry of post-secondary education and future skills said the federal government’s “unilateral changes” to study and work permits for international students were impacting revenues at B.C. institutions.

“While public post-secondary institutions are responsible for administering their operations, the ministry will work closely with all post-secondary institutions as they assess their financial operations and will provide flexibility where warranted,” the statement read.

The ministry said it would assess situations on a case-by-case basis.

When asked specifics on how financial flexibility would be provided to institutions, the ministry said it didn’t “wish to provide any further comments on this matter.”

In 2021, the ministry allowed institutions to run budget deficits for two fiscal years and use surpluses earned in previous years to maintain its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said it doesn’t permit institutions to restrict portions of their annual operating surplus to deal with future year deficits or deficit mitigation strategies.

While it didn’t approve any requests to do so last year, it said it did allow institutions to restrict operating surpluses for specific needs, such as increasing student support services and addressing student recruitment efforts.