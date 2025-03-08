Kamloops Mounties make arrest after finding stolen vehicle on Tk'emlúps reserve

Photo: Contributed

A Scotch Creek man wanted out of Penticton was arrested Monday during a suspicious vehicle investigation on the Tk’emlúps reserve.

Just before 1 p.m., on March 3, Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP officers received a report of a strange truck parked at an address on the 1200-block of Kootenay Way.

“During the investigation, officers discovered the vehicle, an older model Ford 350 pickup truck, was one of two that had been recently stolen out of Chase,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“Two men on the property were detained, one of which apparently provided a false name and soon after attempted to flee from police. He was quickly taken back into custody following a brief foot pursuit.”

According to police, one of the men was wanted on warrants, including failing to appear in court, assault a police officer with a weapon, obstruction of a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possessing stolen property.

Matthew Duewan Gilmore, 42, of Scotch Creek, was arrested and held for court.

The stolen truck was recovered and police are still investigating who may have stolen it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800.