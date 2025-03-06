Police looking for wanted parolee believed to be in the Kamloops area

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Nicholas James Dekelver is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Kamloops Mounties are seeking a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said Nicholas James Dekelver, 40, is unlawfully at large after failing to comply with the conditions of his statutory release from federal prison.

“It is believed that Nicholas Dekelver has remained in the Kamloops area, but he may be travelling to other locations as well,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“If anyone sees him or has information related to his whereabouts, please do not approach him, but instead contact your nearest police detachment as soon as possible.”

Dekelver is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds. He has a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

He also has multiple tattoos, including a flaming skull on his right forearm, the words “Script RIP – RDT” on the upper right-side of his back and a mushroom on his right shoulder.

The Kamloops RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-828-3000.