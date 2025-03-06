Kamloops provincial court judge promoted to B.C. Supreme Court

Photo: Provincial Court of B.C. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lorianna Bennett

A Kamloops provincial court judge is being promoted to fill a vacancy on the B.C. Supreme Court bench.

Lorianna Bennett was one of seven new B.C. Supreme Court judges appointed this week by Arif Virani, Canada’s attorney general.

Born and raised in Kamloops, Bennett was called to the bar in 1998 after attending law school at the University of Alberta. She worked for 23 years at Paul & Company before she was made a provincial court judge in 2021.

A graduate of St. Ann’s Academy and Thompson Rivers University, Bennett was appointed to the B.C. Supreme Court to replace Justice Sheri Donegan, another former Kamloops provincial court judge who was last summer promoted to the B.C. Court of Appeal.

Bennett will sit in Kamloops.