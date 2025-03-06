Suspect arrested following late-night stabbing outside Valleyview restaurant

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say a suspect was arrested following a stabbing in Valleyview that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to the 1700-block of the Trans Canada Highway East around 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, where a man was suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim had been in a gas station parking lot when he approached a vehicle and a confrontation occurred. The victim was assaulted outside a nearby restaurant soon after.

“Thanks to the quick response and investigational efforts of the responding officers, police were able to locate the vehicle and arrest a suspect,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

A Kamloops man was released with a court date and conditions. Police say charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone with information or footage related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.