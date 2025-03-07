Valuable items stolen during burglary in Brocklehurst: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops Mounties are searching for suspects after a Brocklehurst home was “thoroughly ransacked” by burglars.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 900-block of Stardust Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a suspicious person in dark clothing entering a home’s back yard.

“On scene, police saw a shed had been broken into, as well as the residence, which had been thoroughly ransacked and had numerous items stolen,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A white pickup truck and three people were observed in the area just before 5 a.m.”

Evelyn said some of the stolen items have since been located, but many are still missing — including a wedding ring and other jewelry, electronics, clothing, electric guitars and sports equipment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at 250-828-3000.