Kamloops councillor proposes motion stating riverfront properties aren't to be used for shelters

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops councillor has put forward a motion to keep local riverfront properties from being used in the future as locations for new shelters or transitional housing projects.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly introduced his motion during Tuesday’s council meeting. It will be discussed and put to a vote during the next regular meeting on April 8.

“Shelters and transitional housing on riverfront properties are not the highest and best use of land,” the motion reads.

In his motion, O’Reilly noted the City of Kamloops has prioritized purchasing properties along the rivers in order to preserve them for park space. He said the local waterways are “one of our most valued and treasured assets.”

“Therefore be it resolved that riverfront properties in Kamloops will not be used for new shelters or transitional housing,” the motion said.

O’Reilly’s motion comes on the heels of news that BC Housing had been considering whether to build a “temporary transitional housing project” for vulnerable people in the 1200-block of River Street. The city-owned site BC Housing had eyed for the proposal is currently a gravel lot.

Council had a meeting last week with Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, and BC Housing representatives, telling them it wasn’t interested in a shelter or transitional housing project at that site.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops last week she believes the riverfront site has potential for the community in “a variety of ways” — and appropriate use of the property is important.

In his mayor’s report on Tuesday, Reid Hamer-Jackson said he wanted to “congratulate council” for pushing back on the River Street plan.

“I thought it was great the result that they came out. I don't know what the end result is going to be, but it was really good that they had a meeting with Ravi,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he now wanted council to address a letter Kahlon sent to council at the end of February about a separate housing project eyed for a site at Fortune Drive and Leigh Road — properties BC Housing is looking to purchase.

The minister told council members he understood they wanted BC Housing to implement a recovery-focused project, but stopped short of making any guarantees for the North Shore property.

Council released a statement on their direction for the city-owned River Street property after the closed-door meeting with Kahlon and BC Housing, but it’s not known if the group also discussed the Fortune Drive project. Hamer-Jackson did not attend this meeting, although he was welcome to take part.

On Tuesday, council approved a rezoning application allowing higher density on the Fortune Drive site, a decision that will make way for BC Housing's purchase of the land.