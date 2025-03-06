Canada's crime capital sees stats dip despite gang war

Photo: Contributed

Thefts, break-ins and crime in general were all down last year compared to 2023, according to new year-end statistics from Kamloops Mounties.

Despite topping Statistics Canada’s crime severity index last year and a gang war in 2024, Kamloops police saw a 13 per cent drop in founded Criminal Code offences last year. The numbers were also lower than 2022 and 2021.

“We had an extremely busy year — some significant successes, despite facing periodic resource challenges within those support units, while not compromising our frontline policing,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Kamloops city council this week.

He specifically noted decreases in property crime and crimes against persons.

“We've had a substantial decrease [in] crimes against persons, crimes against properties," he said.

"There's a great success there that comes in line with our strategic plan of the increases of resources — our crime reduction unit, our targeted enforcement unit, our street enforcement and our traffic services with the comprehensive layered program."

Numbers trending down

Property crime was down 13 per cent last year, continuing a trend seen following a spike in 2022.

Pelley said break-ins to businesses were down 42 per cent in 2024, while break-ins to homes increased by 27 per cent — 191 last year, compared to 150 in 2023.

Thefts from motor vehicles were down nearly 50 per cent — 695 cases in 2024, compared to 1,366 in 2023.

Kamloops Mounties investigated 2,818 crimes against persons last year, down slightly from 2,892 such cases in 2023.

Robberies were down 20 per cent (48 in 2024, 60 in 2023, 84 in 2022, 78 in 2021), sexual assaults were down 14 per cent (132 in 2024, 153 in 2023, 165 in 2022, 151 in 2021), assaults were down four per cent (986 in 2024, 1,028 in 2023, 1,139 in 2022, 935 in 2021) and cases of assault with a weapon/assault causing bodily harm were down eight per cent (250 in 2024, 273 in 2023, 219 in 2022, 209 in 2021),

Last year saw a wild swing in drug files, which Mounties attribute to the provincial government’s walkback of illicit drug decriminalization pilot, which allowed possession of 2.5 grams for personal use in 2023. That was followed last spring by a recriminalizing of use in public spaces by the governing NDP.

Police investigated 470 drug files last year — up sharply from 294 in 2023, but still well shy of the 610 cases probed in 2022.

Other 2024 highlights

• The Kamloops RCMP's police dog unit was sent to 771 calls, including 100 deployments as part of the emergency response team.

• The forensic identification unit investigated 15 arson cases, up from seven each in 2023 and 2022.

• Police investigated 698 missing person cases, on par with 696 in 2023 — well shy of 799 in 2022 and 807 in 2021.

• Intimate partner violence cases were up slightly to 1,095, compared to 1,014 in 2023. Nineteen per cent of last year's cases (209) have so far led to charges.

• In the months of July and August, Kamloops averaged 10 vehicle thefts per week.

• Last summer, four local businesses were broken into each week.

• The traffic unit issued 753 distracted driving tickets — up from 717 in 2023, 440 in 2022 and 366 in 2021.

• The integrated crisis response team, formerly known as Car 40, surpassed 2,000 calls for service for the first time (2,073 in 2024, 1,722 in 2023, 1,084 in 2022, 903 in 2021).

Priorities remain

Prolific offenders and the ongoing gang battle for control of the city's drug trade are among the detachment's priorities.

Pelley said the detachment's efforts to monitor prolific offenders has led to a reduction in repeat offences, while specialized police units and help from neighbouring detachments and outside agencies have helped prevent further escalation of the gang war.

He said the gang conflict is still "a pressing concern."

Last May, Kamloops Mounties took the unprecedented step of warning the community of an increased risk to public safety posed by an ongoing struggle for control of the drug trade.

Police said the fight involved groups controlled by two opposing parties — Cameron Cole and Justin Hunt.

Cole is on bail awaiting trial on gun charges stemming from a failed attempt on his life last summer in a North Shore parking lot.

Hunt is serving a four-year sentence in federal prison stemming from robbery, drug possession and firearm charges from 2019. He was sentenced in August in Port Coquitlam provincial court.