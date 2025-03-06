Driver who drunkenly caused fatal head-on crash on Highway 1 sentenced to four years in prison

Photo: KTW file

A driver who drunkenly caused a head-on crash that killed a Kamloops man three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway has been ordered to spend four years in federal prison.

Kent Rumbles, 55, was sentenced in a Kamloops courtroom on Wednesday following his conviction last year on charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08.

Shaun Stacey Michael, a 48-year-old father of two, was killed on Nov. 6, 2021, when his work truck was struck head-on by a pickup being driven by Rumbles. The collision took place on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous.

Rumbles’ blood-alcohol level was approximately three times the legal limit of 0.08 at the time of the crash. Inside his vehicle, police found two empty White Claw cans and an open bottle of vodka, as well as other booze that was unopened.

He did not deny drinking or driving, but put forth a defence of automatism. He claimed hypoglycemia — dangerously low blood sugar related to diabetes — caused him to consume alcohol involuntarily.

Rumbles’ journey on the day of the crash started at his home in the Edmonton area. He headed west through Jasper, Clearwater and Kamloops, then carried on to Salmon Arm and was headed toward Mabel Lake when he doubled back on Highway 1 and collided with Michael’s truck in Sicamous.

At trial, witnesses described seeing Rumbles driving dangerously in the moments leading up to the crash. An eyewitness testified about the moment Rumbles’ truck crossed the centre line and collided with Michaels’ vehicle.

An expert endocrinologist testified in Rumbles’ defence, but B.C. Supreme Court Judge Brad Smith was not swayed. He dismissed the doctor’s “hypothesis evidence" and Rumbles’ claim that his diabetes was to blame.

'It's like a bad dream'

Before Rumbles was sentenced on Wednesday, court heard emotional victim-impact statements from Michael’s wife, daughter and father.

“The actions of Mr. Rumbles that day destroyed my family,” widow Tanya Michael said through tears.

“In an instant, my safe person, my safe life was gone. My family provider, gone. My supporter in life and love, gone. My children’s dad, gone. I feared life, I feared death, I feared driving — and more so other drivers.”

Harley Michael was 14 when she lost her father. She said the years since then have been brutal for the entire family.

“I’ve had to go through my teenage years without my dad,” she said.

“He no longer gets to watch my sister and I grow up and become successful in our lives, and he no longer gets to grow old and retire with my mom. We will never be able to celebrate any holidays as a family of four ever again.”

Harley said the family is in the process of getting a new pet, which they plan to name after her dad.

“I’m still unable to comprehend that he is gone and he will never be coming back,” she said. “It’s like a bad dream that we as a family never wake up from."

Four years in prison

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith sentenced Rumbles to four years in prison.

“These are very serious offences,” he said. "Mr. Rumbles’ level of responsibility is high.”

Smith mentioned Michael's survivors while delivering his decision.

“There is no sentence which I can impose on Mr. Rumbles that will properly account for the senseless tragedy of this case,” he said.

“As a result of Mr. Rumbles actions, Mr. Michael has lost his life, his family and friends are left without him, his widow has been deprived of her husband, his children their father, his father a son.”

Crown prosecutor Danika Heighes had been seeking a sentence of five to six years, while defence lawyer Balfour Der sought something in the two-year range.

No previous record

Der said Rumbles has "deep remorse" for his actions.

"The loss of Mr. Michael has weighed heavily on my client, to the point where he was having such difficulty dealing with it that he started seeing a counsellor because he felt such a burden on his shoulders for what had occurred," he said.

“Mr. Rumbles says he cannot find the words to express his most respectful sorrow to the family. He wanted me to say so in court."

Court heard the sentence will have a significant impact on Rumbles, the owner of a successful oil and gas drilling company with business overseas.

Der said Rumbles was instrumental in developing a new drilling technique in Saudi Arabia, which has proven valuable for his company, Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services.

“He’s a very respected person in his industry. He’s considered one of the leading experts if not the leading expert on this,” he said.

“He is there so much that he and his wife are now residents of Saudi Arabia. They are now non-resident Canadians — still Canadian but not residents here.”

Der said Rumbles will likely lose his Saudi residency while in prison and his assets there could be frozen by the government.

Rumbles had no prior criminal record. He was taken into custody to begin serving his sentence at the end of Wednesday's hearing.

When he is released from prison, Rumbles will be bound by a five-year driving prohibition. He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.