Kamloops Film Festival show dozens of films, host numerous events over 10 days

The annual Kamloops Film Festival will get underway on Thursday night, kicking off 10 days packed full of more than two dozen movie screenings and numerous other events.

The 29th incarnation of the festival will begin with a red carpet reception and screening of Canadian-made film Drive Back Home. A Q&A with producer Brian Mason will follow the screening.

Sam Theriault, Kamloops Film Society programming manager, said his goal when deciding which movies will screen is to find great films with local demand.

“A lot of that is a demand for Canadian content, obviously it’s always one of our goals to play some Canadian content,” he said.

“The film festival is a time when people really experiment with what they're willing to see also, that's why we can get a bit more eclectic with genres and maybe films from smaller filmmakers, lots of independent film.”

Theriault said he started with a list of 150 movies before eventually cutting it down to only 25 for the festival. He said the lineup will include a balance of Canadian, international, different language and genres films.

Among the lineup of films this year are five-time Oscar winner Anora, three-time Oscar winner the Brutalist, best animated feature film Flow and two-time Oscar nominee Nickel Boys.

“It just worked out that we were able to get some of the bigger movies, especially because Anora hasn't played in Kamloops before, which is crazy,” Theriault said.

“The Brutalist only just opened, so we can have the Kamloops premiere for that as well.”

A family event with educational activity will be held an hour before Flow is screened at 2 p.m. on March 8. Children under the age of 12 can get in for free.

Theriault said the biggest change to this year’s festival are the industry events, including post-screening Q&As with filmmakers and a two-day Learn About Film industry boot camp hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission.

“Until you're driving downtown and you see a movie shoot happening, you don't really realize it but the film industry is here, it's in Kamloops, it's in the TNRD,” Theriault said.

“There's a pathway to becoming a filmmaker in Kamloops and I think we want to expose that to people.”

He said other highlights during this year’s festival will be a screening of locally-shot documentary Incandescence, the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts festival and a screening of the 1922 film Nosferatu edited to the music of Radiohead

A full list of film screenings and events can be found on the Kamloops Film Society’s website.