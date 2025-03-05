Interior Health will no longer provide explanation when announcing temporary ER closures

Photo: The Canadian Press

Interior Health will no longer provide information about the reasons for emergency room closures, citing safety and confidentiality concerns for staff.

Until recently, IH would provide reasons as to why an emergency room was being temporarily shuttered — typically pointing to limited nursing or physician availability.

As of last week, that is no longer the case.

“Based on feedback from our clinical care teams, we are no longer including the specific reason for the service interruption to protect the safety and confidentiality of our staff and physicians,” reads a statement IH provided to Castanet in response to a query about the missing information.

“Our priority when a service interruption is required, after all options to avoid this are exhausted, is to provide communities with accurate information on the availability of local services and their options for care if local service is temporarily unavailable.”

IH also confirmed the recent closures of the emergency department at Merritt’s Nicola Valley Hospital, which had been otherwise unexplained, were due to staffing shortages.

Merritt’s emergency department has been closed six times so far in 2025, all in the last 30 days. Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz recently said he was sending a $207,000 bill to Victoria for 39 nights of ER closures in 2023 and 2024.