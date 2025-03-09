Westsyde, Canada Games pools offering special activities through spring break

Photo: City of Kamloops

Kamloops families on spring break can take advantage of two weeks’ worth of special programming at Westsyde Pool and the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said each pool would offer different programs from March 17 to March 28.

The AquaTrack, a floating obstacle course, will be set up at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre during afternoon public swim hours.

Meanwhile, Westsyde Pool is offering daily jungle-themed swims on weekdays between noon and 4 p.m.

“Pool users can come as they would for a public swim, and lifeguards will lead participants in the themed day through planned games and activities,” the city said in a statement.

Games, activities and crafts are optional and open for all ages, and participants will have the chance to enter to win a weekly prize.

More information on pool schedules can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

The city noted Westsyde Pool and Fitness Studio will be closed from Saturday, March 29, until Tuesday, April 22, for regularly scheduled facility maintenance, during which time Westsyde memberships will be accepted at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.