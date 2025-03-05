Kamloops mayor says shoppers should choose Canadian as U.S. tariffs take effect

Photo: The Canadian Press The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is urging Kamloops residents to choose Canadian-made products amid a trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on imports from Canada.

"I know a lot of us do it, but I think that we really all got to really support our own local product, our own Canadian product,” Hamer-Jackson said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Typically you’ll grab something out of the store, but take the time to read it.”

He encouraged residents to support producers like Blackwell Dairy, noting he took a look at the labels himself recently while shopping for groceries at Costco.

“I went and looked at the cucumbers, and they were from Canada, they were from Ontario. I went to grab the spinach, and the spinach was from the United States. So I put it down, and I went and drove to Nu Leaf Market and got Canadian spinach,” he said.

“Everybody, I think, really got to start to look at consuming our own products. I think it's really important.”

On Tuesday, Trump imposed 25 per cent taxes on imports from Mexico and Canada, limiting the tariffs to 10 per cent on Canadian energy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would impose retaliatory tariffs on more than $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

However, there are indications that U.S. tariffs might be softened after financial markets took a nosedive Tuesday. That was still up in the air on Wednesday morning.

Locally, the City of Kamloops says it has been reviewing its suppliers to see how many of its purchased goods and services originate from the U.S.

The city’s corporate officer said last month the city will look for opportunities to pivot from American products to those from Canada or another country.

Kamloops businesses Tuesday lamented the onset of a trade war with the U.S., noting this is expected to hurt people on both sides of the border by increasing consumer prices.

— With files from The Canadian Press