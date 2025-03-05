City council agrees to boost density for North Kamloops properties, making way for BC Housing deal

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of BC Housing's proposed 54-unit supportive housing project intended for the 300-block of Fortune Drive.

Kamloops city council has approved an application to add more density to a trio of North Shore properties — a decision that opens the door for BC Housing to purchase the land for a supportive housing facility.

BC Housing has planned to purchase properties at 321 and 327 Fortune Dr. and 285 Leigh Rd., located on the west side of Fortune Drive, saying it wants to construct a housing development for people experiencing homelessness.

The land sale was contingent upon a successful rezoning, which will allow for a higher-density development on the properties.

“At this site, we plan to build 54 supportive homes,” BC Housing said on a webpage dedicated to the proposed housing project.

“The project is an important part of our continued effort to address and prevent homelessness in the community.”

No discussion

On Tuesday, without discussion, Kamloops council voted 7-1 in favour of rezoning the site. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote in opposition, and Coun. Katie Neustaeter wasn’t present at the meeting.

Coun. Dale Bass told Castanet council's decision was based solely on rezoning and allowing more density at this site.

"A Kamloops resident who owns the properties in question applied to the city to have his properties rezoned. Full stop. Those are the facts," Bass said.

She said council had to remain focused on the application, noting while BC Housing discussed its plans ahead of time, neither the land sale nor proposed property use were set in stone.

"All this was, was the owner of that property asking for a rezone," Bass said.

Long time coming

BC Housing has said the proposed project, which would provide homes for people who need 24/7 supports to maintain either housing, is still in the early planning stages and a project timeline would be shared once rezoning is complete and permits are in place.

The rezoning application first came before council in August, with council deciding to delay its decision until it could get more information from BC Housing after the provincial election.

In a split vote in early February, council opted to distribute a public notice regarding the zoning change. At this meeting, council members talked at length about the project and noted the amount of pushback the proposed project has received from people in the community.

Council was reminded several times during the discussion that it must only make a decision on the rezoning application based on the proposed density increase for the properties — not any anticipated property use.

However, some council members said they struggled with the "cognitive dissonance" of this request.

If the BC Housing project moves ahead, other necessary permits will also be considered by council at a later date.

BC Housing told Castanet in August that it was excited about the prospect of this project that could help provide homes, meals, health-related and job supports to people who have experienced homelessness.

However, property neighbours noted there are four daycares within a three-block radius of the property, and were concerned a supportive housing facility would impact the safety of children and families living in the area.