Finance critic Milobar blasts budget for lack of tariff-ready response

Photo: KTW file photo The B.C. Conservatives finance critic and Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar.

The B.C. Conservative finance critic says the provincial budget that dropped on Tuesday is full of “missed opportunity.”

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey presented B.C.’s first $10-billion deficit on the same day U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs were implemented on Canadian goods.

Bailey said the budget doesn’t have “splashy new announcements,” but it isn’t broadly slashing spending in response to the trade war with the U.S., rather increasing slightly over the three-year fiscal plan.

“It's not based on tariffs whatsoever,” Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar said of the budget, adding he feels the public would have been more receptive to aggressive industry expansions in areas such as agriculture amid the trade war.

Milobar said last year's budget projected that this year's budget would have a $3.88 billion contingency fund. This year, those contingencies total $4 billion for each of the next three years, set aside to fund for “uncertain or unforeseen matters."

These include collective bargaining costs, wildfires, future initiatives and responses to the trade war with the United States.

“They added $112 million overall to what they were already thinking they would need for contingencies,” Milobar said, adding a one per cent wage hike totals half a billion dollars, and some 80 per cent of the public service is up for negotiation this year.

“There's no extra money for response to tariffs.”

He told Castanet Kamloops he didn’t see any substantive new money earmarked for agriculture, mining or forestry in this years budget.

The B.C. Conservatives issued a press release Tuesday chastising the NDP government for the lack of a tariff relief plan and having no strategy for removing inter-provincial trade barriers to help combat the trade war.

“They seem to be just willing to sit back and not be ready to properly push back or counter,” Milobar said of the B.C. government.

On its website, the province states it is prepared to respond to U.S. tariffs with measures like permitting of major natural-resource projects that are ready to move forward, trying to diversify trade markets, and responding to U.S. tariffs with counter-actions — including the creation of task-forces on economic security and helping farmers find new markets.

Milobar said there’s no increased revenue projection in the budget for those fast-tracked projects, suggesting there’s no expectation they will be online anytime soon.

He also noted there’s no economic modelling showing the benefit of removing barriers to trade between Canada’s province’s which would buy the government the “social license” with the public to enact those measures.

Conservative ideas win

Milobar noted the government is still just considering adopting some tariff responses that have come out of his party’s playbook.

Last week, Nova Scotia introduced a bill meant to reduce interprovincial trade barriers, and B.C. Premier David Eby has said his government is looking to propose something similar.

The maritime province’s legislation would allow goods from another province with similar legislation into Nova Scotia without additional fees or tests.

Milobar said the Conservatives introduced a bill Tuesday modelled on what Nova Scotia is doing.

“B.C. could do that. That's a 23 per cent tariff equivalent if we had free trade within Canada, but that government hasn't taken any action like that yet,” Milobar said.

Conservative Leader John Rustad has said he’d support such legislation brought forward by Eby as it was an initiative included in the Tories election plan.

Milobar said his party has also suggested taxing thermal coal sent to B.C. from the U.S. and holding that money in trust to try to leverage a softwood lumber agreement — an idea Eby is also considering.

“The premier and the minister of finance could have easily taken the time to deliver a budget with substantial tariff relief,” Milobar said in a press release.

“Instead they pushed ahead with a hastily arranged plan that provides nothing for the people of this province.”

— with files from the Canadian Press and Glacier Media