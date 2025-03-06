City of Kamloops opening nominations for 2025 Exemplary Service Awards

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops is seeking nominations for its annual Exemplary Service Awards, which recognize outstanding residents who have dedicated their time to better the community.

In a news release, the city said nominations for the 2025 awards will be open until 4:30 p.m. on March 14.

To be eligible, nominees must have made significant volunteer contributions while living in Kamloops city limits.

“Past Exemplary Service Award winners have shown dedication, compassion and a deep commitment to improving the community,” the city said in a news release.

Nominations are being accepted for young adults under 30, and adults who are 30 and older. Current city staff, council members and previous award recipients aren’t eligible.

Visit the City of Kamloops website for more information or to submit a nomination.