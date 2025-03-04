Merritt hospital's emergency room again forced to close overnight

Photo: Castanet

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed again overnight — the sixth such closure in the last month.

According to IH, the Merritt emergency room will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, reopening at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said in a statement. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

Anyone in need of life-threatening emergency care is urged to call 911 for transport to the nearest available facility, the statement said.

The Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department shuttered temporarily three times in February, and Tuesdays closure will already be the third in March.

The Merritt emergency room was closed for 20 nights in 2024 and 19 nights in 2023, prompting Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz to send a $207,000 bill to Victoria.

IH used to provide information about the reason for such closures, typically citing limited staffing availability. There was no information provided about the reason for Tuesday night’s closure.