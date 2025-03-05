Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Stamer pushing for new permanent Sun Peaks school building

Photo: File Photo

The rookie MLA representing Kamloops-North Thompson says he's pushing for a new permanent school in Sun Peaks to replace the collection of portables that currently house students.

The K-9 Sun Peaks School is comprised of four portables and has 159 students. The school is at 86 pre cent capacity and is projected to reach 102 per cent capacity in a decade.

“Sun Peaks has certainly proved the need to have a school up there,” Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer told Castanet.

“I’ll do everything I possibly can on my side to be able to push forward for this, and hopefully the school board is going to be able to do the same thing with the ministry.”

A new K-12 school is the Kamloops-Thompson school district’s third priority on its capital submission plan to the ministry, behind a new secondary school in Aberdeen and an elementary school in Juniper West.

Stamer said he’ll be sitting in the B.C. legislature until spring break but plans to meet with the municipalities and First Nations in his riding after that — and he said he’s looking forward to talking with Sun Peaks council and SD73.

But the specifics of what Stamer thinks that school will look like might differ from the school district’s plan.

While SD73 is planning for a K-12 school in Sun Peaks, Stamer said during the provincial election last year he heard from residents a desire for an elementary school.

“Maybe those needs have changed,” he said. “I would suggest that let’s get an elementary school built first and see how we go from there.”

Better planning for districts?

Stamer was critical of the NDP government, saying portables that are relied on to handle overcapacity issues in the school district are overly expensive and often don’t have the necessary facilities for a classroom.

According to SD73’s 2025 long range facilities plan, approximately eight per cent of students spend time in portables. There are 53 portables in the district, down from 57 last year.

Stamer said new school builds are taking too long to keep up with capacity.

“When we look and see what our growth is going to be needed and our bills in the next 10 to 15 years, they seem to be taking an awful longtime looking at instead of coming up with some plans,” he said.

It can take around six to seven years from the time ministry support is given until a new school welcomes its first students.

Stamer said he'd like to see school district trustees given more autonomy to make decisions on a local level in order to better plan for future years.

“In the past, school trustees had the ability to increase the amount needed on the back scrolls for everything between operating and improvements, capital expenditures, those kinds of things,” he said.

“Right now, they don't have the flexibility of determining where and when these schools are going to be built.”

Stamer floated using multi-storey buildings that combine school spaces and residential homes to save on costs for new schools. But he said he wasn’t sure if that was an idea Sun Peaks residents would want built.

“It should be up to them to decide what they need for their current needs and their future needs,” Stamer said.

“If we end up integrating a school in that scenario, you could have a win-win where you can end up having the residential portion pay part of the cost of that building.”

SD73 recently received approval for a crown grant that would pave the way for a new elementary school in Batchelor Heights, and advocacy for a much needed high school in Aberdeen is continuing.