Kamloops prolific offender gets 30 days for threatening to kill convenience store worker

A prolific offender has been ordered to spend a month in jail for threatening to kill the manager of a Kamloops convenience store.

James Junior Anderson, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Court heard Anderson walked into the Brocklehurst 7-Eleven on Friday, where he was promptly recognized by the manager as a repeat thief and told to leave.

Anderson responded with a threat: “I will kill you, old man."

While the manager phoned police, Anderson left. Mounties soon arrived in the area and one of them recognized Anderson and arrested him.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Anderson to 30 days in jail. Once he is given credit for time served, he has 21 days remaining on his sentence.

When he is released, Anderson will be required to spend one year on probation, with conditions requiring he stay away from the Tranquille Road 7-Eleven and not possess any weapons, among others.