Police investigating after Merritt man dies of 'suspicious' injuries

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are investigating a murder in Merritt, where a man died after he was found suffering injuries police determined to be suspicious in nature.

Mounties are keeping tight lipped about the case. They said they were called to the residence of a man who was in medical distress on Monday.

Despite life-saving efforts, police said John Beauchemin succumbed to his injuries.

“Investigators are diligently tracing Beauchemin’s final movements and interactions leading up to the time of his death,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release.

“At this time, there is believed to be no cause for public concern as investigators continue to gather and assess the facts surrounding Beauchemin’s death.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 1-877-987-8477.