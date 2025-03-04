Kamloops businesses owners express frustration, disappointment as U.S. launches trade war

Photo: Michael Potestio Produce on the shelves Tuesday at Fratelli Foods on Victoria Street.

Kamloops businesses are lamenting the onset of a trade war with the United States that is expected to ultimately hurt people on both sides of the border by increasing prices for consumers.

Fratelli Foods co-owner Peter Pietramala said he’s disappointed and offended.

“I’m not angry," he told Castanet Kamloops. "I think some customers are, but I think there’s a sense of betrayal."

Vanessa Gammel, owner of Tumbleweed Toys, said she thinks U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t understand the harm he’s doing to his own economy.

“He ran on a platform of lowering the cost of living and he’s not doing that," she said. "He’s doing the exact opposite."

Duties now in place

On Tuesday, Trump implemented his long-threatened 25 per cent tariff on products entering the US from Canada and Mexico. He also increased the tariff on goods coming from China.

Canada, in response has immediately implemented tariffs on $30 billion of targeted goods coming from the U.S. with plans for more tariffs in the next three weeks.

The goods from the U.S. immediately slapped with a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff include items such as citrus fruit, melons, meats, cheese, eggs, milk yogurt, tomatoes, peaches, hangdbags, wine, video game consoles, playing cards, carpets, suits, plywood and shirts.

Peter Pietramala said the trade war won’t impact his local grocery store too much but it, and others, are at the mercy of their wholesalers when it comes to avoiding tariffs.

“We’re stuck with what we can get,” Pietramala said, noting a lot of the produce from their suppliers comes from the U.S. or Mexico. “It’s not pour decision who they get them from.”

He said produce brokers will look for better prices, but that will take time as they already have deals set with farms.

“We’re at the mercy of whatever we can buy from our wholesaler,” Pietramala said. “Same as a retailer when he goes onto the grocery store.”

Prices already rising

Gammel said some of her suppliers have already been hiking prices proactively in anticipation of tariffs.

For now, she said, the impact to her business has been minimal, but American tariffs on Chinese imports have increased prices she pays to acquire some of Tumbleweed's merchandise.

“The American companies are passing their costs to us,” Gammel said. “What might come up in the future is the Canadian companies that we’re buying from that are importing from the U.S. might have to pay that extra cost as well.”

She said the small amount Canada has tariffed on U.S. goods now isn’t affecting her, but the increase coming in three weeks will if the trade war isn’t resolved.

“A lot of our suppliers are Canadian distributors, but they are rooted through a U.S. warehouse before they come up to Canada, so there’s a lot of hands involved,” Gammel said.

She said she’s not sure how much of an impact the trade war may have on her business, noting Tumbleweed has already seen a decrease in sales over the last few weeks.

Stocked up beforehand

As for her plans to avoid the higher costs from tariffs, Gammel said she’s been ordering large amounts at the pre-tariff pricing to to keep the stockroom full so they have a lot of inventory to ration before having to worry about tariffs.

She said down the road, depending on how high prices may get, she may have to re-evaluate bringing in certain product lines.

“We’re going to have to wait and see what the prices look like,” Gammel said.

Pietramala noted consumers may look at “substitute products” in the face of a trade war such as buying one piece of fruit for another.

“If you don’t want to buy a naval orange from California, maybe you’re buying a kiwi from New Zealand,” he said.

Pietramala said he hopes people will make an effort to buy Canadian products — something Gammel said she’s noticed a shift in people consumers’ buying habits recently.

Many Canadians appear willing to use their wallets to fight back.

Halifax-based Narrative Research released the results of a poll Tuesday indicating three-quarters of Canadians have changed at least one purchasing behaviour since Trump began threatening Canada with tariffs.

The online poll, conducted from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14 among 1,232 Canadians over the age of 18, asked if residents had sought out Canadian products, looked at labels to avoid U.S.-made items or cancelled a trip south of the border.