Man arrested in connection to stolen taxi that fled from cops

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say a man has been taken into custody after a stolen taxi fled from officers early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to Battle Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning where a Toyota Corolla taxi that was reported stolen out of Hope was in transit.

“Police officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle on 8th Street, but it allegedly failed to comply and continued southbound,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“The taxi was located abandoned soon after on Dominion Street.”

Police dogs searched the area but no suspect was located and the vehicle was seized to be checked over by the Forensic Identification Service Unit.

Police said one man was taken into custody later in the morning as part of the investigation and charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.