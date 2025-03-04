256734
Savour Culinary Festival offers $1,400 prize pack including stay at Sun Peaks, ski passes

Win a taste of Sun Peaks

The Savour Culinary Festival in Sun Peaks is giving hungry Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a prize pack worth $1,400.

The inaugural Savour festival runs March 27 to March 30 in the mountain resort village, featuring edible offerings inspired by various parts of the world.

The prize pack up for grabs includes a two-night stay at Sun Peaks Lodge, two tickets to the Ultimate Flights and Bites event at Cahilty Creek, two tickets to Epicurean and two ski passes.

The contest closes on March 25. For more information or to enter, click here.

