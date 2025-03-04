Documentary on Okanagan wildfires examines impact on communities, ecosystems

A documentary shot entirely in the Interior that examines the effects of wildfires on ecosystems and communities is starting the first leg of a regional tour later this week.

Incandescence was shot over several wildfire seasons in the region, including on-the-ground footage and first-person accounts from the McDougall Creek and White Rock Lake wildfires.

Co-directors Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper said the footage was captured by their cinematographer and BC Wildfire Service videographers, in addition to some personal footage from one of the documentary’s subjects. A special effects shoot with a high-speed slow motion camera was also done for the film.

The Gibsons-based filmmakers started the project in 2018, when their home was blanketed by wildfire smoke hundreds of kilometres away.

“That really got us thinking, wherever you live you’re going to be impacted by wildfires,” Ripper said.

“We chose the Okanagan partly because it’s one of the most fire prone areas of Canada and we wanted to come back and follow through several wildfire seasons.”

They said they had no idea they would end up capturing footage of some of the most devastating wildfire seasons in B.C. history.

The filmmakers said they hope the documentary makes audiences think about society’s relationship with seasonal wildfires, the ongoing effects on communities and how they can be mitigated.

They said stories continue long after the fire has been suppressed.

“Once the wildfire is over, normally, we don't hear about it in the media or any news outlet, but the stories keep continuing for the people who are impacted,” Ami said.

“It could happen to any of us, not just these communities that are in the film. It'll hopefully get us thinking about how we can mitigate these megafires.”

The documentary recently held its U.S. premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival following recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Ripper said he felt the film connected with the audience’s experiences.

“They felt that we captured something that was really traumatic, but in a way that they they could see the beauty in it as well, if that makes any sense,” he said.

“The film really goes through the years and follows the aftermath of a fire and the process of recovering that can happen.”

The filmmakers said the film is the second instalment in an unofficial climate emergency trilogy.

Metamorphosis, the first film, was released in 2018 and examines how people handle change in a time of climate crisis and the third film, Emergence, will release later this year and looks at women at the forefront of the climate emergency and emergency response.

Incandescence is produced and distributed by the National Film Board of Canada and was produced in collaboration with the BC Wildfire Service, Rider Ventures, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, Mennonite Disaster Services, and the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department, among others.

Check it out

Incandescence will start its mini tour through the Interior on Friday. The full trailer for the documentary can be viewed here.

• Kamloops: Friday, March 7, 7 p.m., Kamloops Film Festival, Paramount Theatre (tickets)

• Falkland: Sunday, March 9, 6 p.m., Falkland Community Hall (tickets)

• Vernon: Monday, March 10, 2:45 p.m., Vernon Towne Theatre (tickets)

• Vernon: Monday, March 10, 6:45 p.m., Vernon Towne Theatre (tickets)

• Kelowna: Tuesday, March 11, 6:30 p.m., Landmark Grand 10 (tickets)

A Q&A will follow each screening