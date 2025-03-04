Resource sector expected to feel first impacts of Trump's sweeping tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kamloops business owners are bracing for impact, many unsure what exactly to expect with steep U.S. tariffs on all Canadian imports slated to take effect on Tuesday.

Across-the-board 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, save for a 10 per cent levy on energy, were set to take effect on Tuesday morning, and the punitive duties are expected to be met with retaliatory Canadian taxes on U.S. imports.

The head of Venture Kamloops, the city’s economic development agency, said the big concern is job losses.

“Here in B.C. that’s a concern, obviously, but also with job losses in the United States, which could affect any residual demand that remains when the tariffs are in place,” Venture Kamloops Executive Director Jim Anderson told Castanet.

“Just the simple hard stop that tariffs would put on domestic goods being exported to the States is of tremendous concern to every business.”

Resources tip of the spear

Experts have said Canada's resource sector is particularly vulnerable to the tariff threat.

Premier David Eby has said B.C. is in better shape than most provinces to weather the storm due to its diversified export markets. In 2024, an estimated a little more than half of B.C.'s exports went to the U.S.

Even so, industries like forestry are highly exposed to the U.S. market. Anderson said he would expect the first impacts to be felt locally would likely be in the resource sector.

“It’s just a logical conclusion,” he said.

"Canada is a largely resource-based economy, and the resource economy in Kamloops mirrors the province and the country. I don’t see how there can be any other conclusion.”

Last month, when Trump first toyed with imposing the tariffs, B.C.’s three major publicly traded forestry companies saw their share values predictably dip, as did some Canadian mining firms.

'Lasting implications'

Anderson said he is not convinced the sweeping tariffs will be in place for long.

“It’s hard to imagine that this is a long-term thing,” he said. "This tariff strategy is a proven failure in the United States."

But the longer the duties stay in place, the more impact will be felt by Canadians. Anderson said the big one will be a reduction in overall production.

The Conference Board of Canada is forecasting a 1.2 per cent drop in B.C.’s GDP in the second quarter of this year if the tariffs remain in place.

“There just has to be lasting implications,” Anderson said. "I think the effect on the local domestic product would definitely have ramifications at the local level, no question.”

Joly says Canada is ready

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said if the levies go into force, Ottawa will revive its previously announced plan for retaliatory tariffs. Those were to begin with an initial 25 per cent levy on $30 billion in U.S. products, with duties on another $125 billion in goods to follow three weeks later.

"We are ready," Joly said.

Canadian officials and premiers made a month-long diplomatic push in Washington but it remains unclear what Canada could do to persuade Trump to drop the tariffs.

Joly said Canada has responded to the president's concerns about the border. She said she will be discussing the tariffs with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who returned from London on Monday afternoon after meeting with King Charles.

Canada named a new "fentanyl czar," listed Mexican cartels as terrorist groups and launched a Canada-U.S. joint strike force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. More helicopters and drones were launched and additional officers were tasked with guarding the border.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said earlier Monday that the Trump administration was using uncertainty as a bargaining tool and he hoped logic would prevail.

Trump still touting tariffs

Many Canadian officials have said that Trump's ongoing tariff threats are tied to an upcoming mandatory review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. The continental trade pact was negotiated under the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump returned to the White House in January with a growing tariff agenda. On Monday, he said tariffs are "easy, they're fast, they're efficient and they bring fairness."

He ordered 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States on March 12 and signed an executive order to implement "reciprocal tariffs" starting April 2.

Trump also floated the idea of imposing tariffs on automobiles and signed executive orders to look into levies on copper and lumber.

On Monday, he added agricultural products to his growing list of tariff targets.

— with files from The Canadian Press