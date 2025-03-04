Economic development leaders say Kamloops needs a more favourable image

Photo: KTW file photo.

Local economic development leaders say Kamloops has an image problem impacting its ability to attract qualified professionals — and they want to do something to fix it.

Acacia Pangilinan, Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce executive director, said employers representing a wide range of industries were surveyed last year about what they heard from prospective employees considering a move to the Tournament Capital.

Speaking in front of council’s economic health committee Thursday, Pangilinan said these businesses — most of whom employed 50 or more staff — reported hearing some people couldn’t see themselves having a family in Kamloops, and others were concerned about affordability, particularly when it came to buying a house.

“There were other things, like ‘Kamloops is a sleepy town and there’s not a lot to do in the evenings,’ and ‘I don’t drink alcohol, so what am I supposed to do at night when there’s not a lot of activities going on,’” Pangilinan said.

“We really felt this sentiment that there were a lot of other external community barriers that were impacting businesses’ ability to attract people here.”

Pangilinan noted ongoing council dysfunction has negatively impacted Kamloops’ reputation.

She said businesses seem to be providing competitive wages, good benefits packages and offering flexibility — but it’s these external issues that pose a barrier for people thinking about relocating to Kamloops.

"We really felt from the discussions that we heard from these employers, it would be important for council to understand this is what businesses are experiencing. And we did this because we've been hearing about workforce challenges from all of our respective organizations,” she said.

Members of the Kamloops Business Council — a group that includes Venture Kamloops, Tourism Kamloops, Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation, the Canadian Homebuilders’ Association Central Interior, local Business Improvement Associations and Community Futures associations — attended the presentation at Thursday’s committee meeting.

Jim Anderson, Venture Kamloops executive director, said businesses have reported feeling like they are “constantly asked to give back to the community” but didn’t feel they were receiving enough support to attract the people they needed.

“They felt like they were swimming upstream against a view of Kamloops that’s not particularly favourable,” Anderson said.

Pangilinan said business council organizations wanted to work with the City of Kamloops to try and improve community marketing and to develop a resident and skilled worker attraction strategy.

"I think there's a lot more that we can also do to really enhance Kamloops’ appeal as a desirable place to live and do business,” she said.

Not just about crime

Anderson said this discussion was about more than street crime and social issues.

He said for most of 2024, the top issue for businesses speaking with Venture Kamloops wasn’t disorder on city streets — it was staffing.

Pangilinan noted the downtown Kamloops and North Shore business improvement associations put out an annual survey about the impacts of criminality and social disorder.

The 2024 survey indicated that 52 per cent of the 200 surveyed businesses felt there had been a significant increase in social issues or criminality in the past year, with about $937,000 in losses reported.

“That's definitely a consideration for businesses who are impacted. It isn't the biggest consideration for all businesses that in the round table that we held,” Pangilinan said.

Solutions sought

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, the new chair of the economic health committee, noted the “powerful” influence sitting in council chambers for the presentation.

“We’re talking about addressing and reshaping perceptions, skilled worker attraction, enhanced Kamloops appeal. Those all sound like great things,” O’Reilly said.

“From a council side of things, we look to you guys to give us some form of solutions as to what these might look like — and then we look at what we can implement or not.”

O'Reilly said there won’t be one definitive or perfect solution, and strategies will evolve as outside social and economic forces change.

“We have to be able to react,” he said. “And really, I don't think we have reacted very well. We've been going status quo in Kamloops for a long time. And that's not a bad thing, but we're at the point where we need to change our approach.”

Committee members endorsed this area of focus for the Kamloops Business Council, and noted a City of Kamloops staff liaison will be able to bring any requests for support back to council chambers when needed.