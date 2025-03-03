B.C. forests critic proposes retaliatory tax on U.S. coal in response to increased softwood lumber duties

Photo: The Canadian Press

In response to an announcement from the U.S. that will triple duties on Canadian softwood lumber, B.C.’s forests critic is proposing a retaliatory tax on American thermal coal.

The U.S. Department of Commerce issued a preliminary anti-dumping rate of 20.07 per cent, up from 7.66 per cent set three years ago — which is in addition to countervailing duties of 6.74 per cent.

Canada is also facing U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods beginning Tuesday.

“Our party proposed last Monday to be able to slap a carbon tax on U.S. thermal coal that is going to our ports, and I would suggest that it should be proportionally the same as what our duties on softwood lumber is,” Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer, B.C.'s forests critic, told Castanet.

He said he’d like to see the tax applied right away.

The last softwood lumber agreement expired in 2015, and Stamer said he’d like an opportunity to reopen negotiations to hammer out a new agreement that would benefit both countries.

“If President Trump is the big negotiator that he says he is, well, then let's negotiate,” he said.

Stamer said the B.C. lumber industry is in a “very poor position” and big changes are needed — one of the biggest being measures to ensure lumber producers receive enough fibre.

“Last year, we only produced 32 million cubic meters of wood," he said. "Our markets, our licensees, are telling us we need at least 45 million."

Stamer said there are swaths of cut blocks caught up in red tape that he’d like to cut through.

He also echoed his party’s promise to eliminate stumpage fees and put a tax on the final product, saying it would allow the entire tree to be used and “not just trying to utilize the lumber value out of it.”

Stamer said mills have been closing, and with more American tariffs on the way he said he expects more B.C. facilities to shutter.

B.C. Premier David Eby denounced the move by the U.S., calling the announcement a “massive threat” to the province’s forestry sector.

"B.C. has long maintained that any and all duties on softwood lumber are unjustified, and these anti-dumping duties are based on a biased calculation," he said.

