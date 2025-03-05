Big Little Science Centre hosts interactive event to celebrate, inspire women in STEM

Photo: Facebook / BIG Little Science Centre

A free interactive event at the Big Little Science Centre aims to celebrate women in STEM fields and inspire the next generation of scientists on International Women's Day.

In a news release, Big Little Science Centre said its Women in Science Day will include interactive science activities for all ages, shows by female scientists and hands-on labs exploring scientific concepts.

Centre operator Jo-Ann Coggan said women are underrepresented in many STEM fields, despite having made numerous groundbreaking contributions to science.

“We want everyone — kids, parents, educators, and professionals — to see women thriving in STEM careers,” said Coggan.

“Representation matters, and this event is a step toward making STEM a space where everyone belongs.”

Women in Science Day is free to attend and no registration is required. Attendees are encourage to explore the space at their own pace.

The event will be held at the Big Little Science Centre located at 458 Seymour Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, which is International Women's Day.