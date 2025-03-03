Kamloops chamber calls another town hall for local businesses with latest tariff deadline looming

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce will hold a town hall this week for local businesses, with U.S. President Donald Trump unwavering in his decision to implement punishing tariffs on all Canadian imports starting Tuesday.

Many fear Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs could spark a trade war. Canada has promised to respond with its own retaliatory duties on U.S. goods.

The Kamloops chamber has called a meeting for Friday morning to discuss the tariffs and share resources that are available to help business owners.

“This is our second town hall on the proposed tariffs, as we know they could have significant impacts on local businesses,” said a statement on the chamber website.

On the heels of the first chamber town hall event addressing the potential trade war, Acacia Pangilinan, chamber executive director, told Castanet local business owners had “a lot of uncertainty” about what was to come.

She said businesses had been taking stock of their supply chains and operations, and thinking up strategies to reduce impacts. Some were looking to stockpile materials and products before tariffs took effect, but many will likely have no choice but to bite the bullet.

Pangilinan said a roundtable discussion at the first meeting saw some in the local business community seeking support and trying to band together amid fears stoked by the unknown and the flow of constantly changing information.

“We’re really trying to prepare our businesses as best as possible for the potential of what could come,” she said.

The City of Kamloops and Interior Health also announced they were reviewing their vendors and supply chains as the tariff threat loomed.

At the end of January, Trump ordered 25 per cent on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity. At the eleventh hour, he announced a 30-day pause.

The president said Monday there was “no room left” for Canada or Mexico to avoid the tariffs. The U.S. stock markets moved sharply lower after Trump’s remarks.

The free Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce town hall event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the chamber boardroom at 615B Victoria St.

Business representatives can find out more information and register here.