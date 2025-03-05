Kamloops Search and Rescue holding information session to bolster recruitment

Photo: Castanet

Those interested in joining the ranks of Kamloops Search and Rescue are invited to a recruitment information session later this week.

In a news release, KSAR said the event will include a brief presentation about the organization and what necessary skills, experience and availability an ideal candidate has.

“This session aims to help potential candidates make informed decisions before committing,” KSAR said.

Anyone interested in joining is welcome and no registration is required.

The information session will be held on Friday, March 7, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at KSAR's location at 800 Mission Flats Rd.

KSAR said it will begin to process applications the next day.