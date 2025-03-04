Stolen pickup found ablaze on highway off ramp east of Kamloops, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A pickup truck was found burning on a Highway 1 off ramp east of Kamloops, not long after it was stolen from outside a Valleyview home, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address in the 2800-block of Valleyview Drive just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 24 for a report of a stolen 2007 Ford F-350.

“Minutes later, a truck was located abandoned and burning on the Hook Road off ramp,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Crews from the Pritchard Volunteer Fire Department put out the blaze, and Evelyn said the truck was confirmed to be the one stolen from Valleyview Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.