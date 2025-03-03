Four arrests, one injury following brawl outside downtown Kamloops nightclub: RCMP

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the basement of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

Four people were arrested and a bar employee was injured in a brawl outside a nightclub in downtown Kamloops.

According to police, Mounties were patrolling the downtown just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, when violence erupted outside Nightshift on Fifth.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the altercation began when a patron tried to leave the bar with open liquor.

“According to the report, a staff member attempted to stop the patron, who then began fighting,” she said. “Three other people became involved.”

Evelyn said an employee was injured in the melee.

“The suspects attempted to flee, but were quickly located and arrested by various police officers,” she said.

The suspects were taken to jail and then released on conditions. Police expect to recommend charges to prosecutors.

Evelyn asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 250-828-3000.