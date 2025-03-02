Emergency room at Nicola Valley Hospital to close temporarily for second night in a row

Photo: Castanet

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed for the second night in a row.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Patients are advised to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during the closure and all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

The ER was last closed Saturday night until Sunday morning and has been temporarily closed five times over the last week.

The emergency department has seen numerous temporary closures over the last couple of years due to a lack of staff.

People experiencing a life-threatening emergency are advised to call 911 to be taken to the nearest available healthcare facility.