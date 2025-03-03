TRU anticipating $9.8M surplus for 2024-25, continuing work to balance next year's budget

Photo: KTW File

Thompson Rivers University is forecasting a surplus millions over its budget this year, but still needs to cut costs by over $16 million next year to keep its head above water.

According to the university’s third quarter financial results and forecast, TRU is anticipating a $9.8 million surplus after a restriction of $9.4 million at the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The surplus is $4.4 million higher than budget and the last forecast, which the university is attributing to numerous vacant positions and lower compensation costs.

The report states there are approximately 129 vacancies, compared to the 82 that were budgeted for. Some hiring restrictions are currently in place as the positions are reviewed by TRU’s executive to see which can be reduced.

Compensation is $4.6 million lower than budget and $4.4 lower than the prior forecast, which the report says is thanks to vacancies, updated projection modelling for open learning faculty members and expected decreases in sessional faculty as international enrolment falls.

Non-compensation expenditures are in line with the prior forecast but $1.2 million over budget, due to the addition of temporary modular offices, renovations and IT equipment purchases. Overall expenditures are down $5.7 million from budget.

Revenues are about $950,000 below budget but in line with the prior forecast. Decreases to international tuition to the tune of around $4 million are being offset by slightly higher domestic tuition and more cash coming from grants.

Will need sustainable cuts

Faced with a $16.6 million deficit due to federal policy changes causing international enrolment to drop by hundreds, the university is making reductions to balance next year's budget.

According to a budget update presented to TRU’s board of governors last week, about $9.3 million in savings was found through a five per cent reduction across departments.

Prior to the draft budget, TRU VP of finance and administration Matt Milovick said the university had already cut “quite a bit” of institutional expenses, meaning reductions were already “well beyond” the five per cent cuts.

But TRU was still $7.3 million short and plans to make up the remainder through a one-time $9.3 million “vacancy discount,” which applies the average number of vacancies over the last five years to this year’s budget to reduce expenses instead of ending up with a surplus at the end of the year.

“We don’t like it, it’s a plug and it’s artificial and we know that number, that vacancy number, is going to deteriorate as our expense base gets smaller,” Milovick said.

“We want to get all of our faculty, schools and departments to a place where we can actually balance this budget in an ongoing way for '28-29.”

He said the university will need to continue to find sustainable cuts for future years. Including the $16.6 million this year, TRU is projecting it will require around $53.3 million in cuts by 2029-30.

“I’m hoping that when we come back here in March, that plug is a lot smaller, because it will mean that we have to find less in future years,” Milovick said.

He said multiple years of reductions are needed and TRU has reached out to its community and budget holders for strategic ideas and “big swings” to help balance its budget.

TRU is also not making any new budget allocations, won’t be spending any in-year budget savings and will be conducting mid-year budget reviews.

What will TRU be known for?

Provost Gillian Balfour told the board the IRCC policy changes shouldn't be framed as a crisis, she said it should instead be seen as a “fundamental restructuring of post-secondary” across Canada.

“I think one of the things that we're trying to identify is that focus of TRU in terms of our reputation, in terms of what we will be known for,” she said.

New programs under the TRU wildfire initiative are set to launch in September and the university is eyeing new programs in STEM and health sciences, among others, based on ministry priorities and market research.

TRU's board of governors are expected to approve the 2025-26 budget at a meeting this month.