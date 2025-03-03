Kamloops forecast calls for cloudy periods, temperatures slightly over average

Cindy White

The forecast is calling for mild weather in the Kamloops area, with temperatures slightly over average and periods of cloudy skies expected all week.

According to Environment Canada, overcast conditions are expected to clear by Monday morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 11 C and western winds could gust up to 50 km/h. Monday night temperatures will dip to a low of -1 C.

"We do have an area of low pressure that's going to be approaching the south B.C. coast by Tuesday, and an associated front will move across the Thompson and Okanagan area," said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

"That will give a chance of showers going into Tuesday night."

Sunny skies and a high of 12 C are anticipated for Tuesday. Overcast skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected at night, when temperatures will lower to 1 C.

Dickinson said a high pressure ridge will build for the remainder of the week.

"We're looking at a mix of sun and cloud, basically for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and temperatures should warm up somewhat," he said.

Daytime highs are predicted to be around 13 C and overnight lows around 2 C.

Cloudy conditions are forecast to continue over the weekend, alongside highs of 10 C.

Seasonal averages for this time of year are highs of 8 C and lows of -2 C.